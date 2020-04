Covid-19 mata a más del doble de hombres que de mujeres

Why do men fare so much worse than women with #COVID19, much sicker, with 2.4 X risk of death, age-adjustedhttps://t.co/1TcNZfOwWc @FrontPubHealth Still a mystery; hormone trials mounted👇 (?? likely benefit)https://t.co/P90wPLmWjD pic.twitter.com/HGFCQXgIt3