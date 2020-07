Estadounidense compra toda la mercancía de elotero mexicano, para ayudarlo en plena crisis (+VIDEO)

View this post on Instagram

We need to see more of this!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 A user by the name of OB Baldwin @mercyman_84 shared a video on Facebook where he bought out the whole cart of corn to show love and support for the elotera street vendors. The viral video currently has over 8,000 shares. He used the hashtag #buyoutthecartchallenge. 🙏🏻❤️ . Follow @jackfrootvibes for more happy stories like this . . . . . #viral #elotera #love #community #streetvendor #corn #cornman #bekind #payitforward #positivevibes #positivity #respect #goodnews #goodvibes #goodvibesonly #love #unity #peopleofcolor