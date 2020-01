Foquita saluda a la cámara y enternece a las redes

View this post on Instagram

Please feel free to SHARE! My images of this adorable Grey seal pup has made the run in international media the last few days. I took the images during a trip to a famous beach near Norfolk in the UK. The beach is famous for the seals and the thousands of pups being born in the area every year. The pup was very comfortable in the lime light and in the images the pup seems to wave to the camera and doing other human-like poses. During the days on the beach we experienced all types of weather from strong winds and hail to blue skies and sun shine. Perfect for a wildlife photographer that wants to get different types of images during a short period of time. Please note that these images are taken by following the guidelines set up by local authorities. Although the images seem to be close up I am about 10-12 meters away using a long telephoto lens.