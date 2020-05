¿Premios Oscar se pospondrán debido a la pandemia de Coronavirus?

View this post on Instagram

While studying English in college, Bong Joon Ho would create subtitles for American films screened on campus. – “At the time, my English wasn’t that good, so subtitling it was quite an experience," director Bong said. "I had no idea there was such various curse words in the English language. Thanks to Spike Lee, I learned so many things.” – This year, Spike Lee presented Bong with the Best Directing Oscar.