Estos son todos los nominados a la 94 edición de los Óscar

Esta es la lista de los nominados anunciados por la Academia de Hollywood para la 94 edición de los Óscar
Mejor película
- “Belfast”
- “Coda”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley“
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor dirección
- Jane Campion, por “The Power of the Dog”
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, por “Drive My Car”
- Kenneth Branagh, por “Belfast”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, por “Licorice Pizza”
- Steven Spielberg, por “West Side Story”
Mejor actriz
- Penélope Cruz, por “Madres paralelas”
- Jessica Chastain, por “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Olivia Colman, por “The Lost Daughter”
- Nicole Kidman, por “Being the Ricardos”
- Kristen Stewart, por “Spencer”
Mejor actor
- Javier Bardem, por “Being the Ricardos”
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
- Andrew Garfield, por “Tick, Tick,¡… BOOM!”
- Will Smith, por “King Richard”
- Denzel Washington, por “The tragedy of Macbeth”
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley, por “The Lost Daughter”
- Ariana Debose, por “West Side Story”
- Judi Dench, por “Belfast”
- Kirsten Dunst, por “The Power of the Dog”
- Aunjanue Ellis, por “King Richard”
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds, por “Belfast”
- Troy Kotsur, por “Coda”
- Jesse Plemons, por “The Power of the dog”
- J.K. Simmons, por “Being the Ricardsos”
- Kodi Smit-Mcphee, por “The Power of the Dog”
Mejor película de animación
- “Encanto”, de Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino y Clark Spencer
- “Flee”, de Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen y Charlotte De La Gournerie
- “Luca”, de Enrico Casarosa y Andrea Warren
- “The Mitchells vs. The Machines”, de Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller y Kurt Albrecht
- “Raya and the last dragon”, de Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer y Peter Del Vecho
Mejor guion original
- Kenneth Branagh, por “Belfast”
- Adam McKay y David Sirota, por “Don’t Look Up”
- Zach Baylin, por “King Richard”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, por “Licorice Pizza”
- Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, por “The Worst Person in the World”
Mejor guion adaptado
- Siân Heder, por “Coda”
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe, por “Drive my car”
- Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve y Eric Roth, por “Dune”
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, por “The lost daughter”
- Jane Campion, por “The power of the dog”
Mejor película internacional
- “Drive my Car” (Japón)
- “Flee” (Dinamarca)
- “The Hand of god” (Italia)
- “Lunana: A yak in the classroom” (Bután)
- “The worst person in the world” (Noruega)
Mejor canción original
- “Be alive” de Dixson y Beyoncé, por “King Richard”
- “Dos oruguitas” de Lin-Manuel Miranda, por “Encanto”
- “Down to joy” de Van Morrison, por “Belfast”
- “No Time to Die” de Billie Eilish y Finneas O´Connell, por “No time to die”
- “Somehow you do” de Diane Warren, por “Four Good Days”
Mejor banda sonora original
- Alberto Iglesias, por “Madres Paralelas”
- Nicholas Britell, por “Dont look up”
- Hans Zimmer, por “Dune”
- Germaine Franco, por “Encanto”
- Jonny Greenwood, por “The power of the dog”
Mejor montaje
- Hank Corwin, por “Don´t look up”
- Joe Walker, por “Dune”
- Pamela Martin, por “King Richard”
- Peter Sciberras, por “The power of the dog”
- Myron Kerstein y Andrew Weisblum, por “Tick Tick… BOOM!
Mejor fotografía
- Greig Fraser, por”Dune”
- Dan Laustsen, por “Nightmare Alley”
- Ari Wegner, por “The power of the dog”
- Bruno Delbonnel, por “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- Janusz Kaminski, por “West Side Story”
Mejor sonido
- “Belfast”
- “Dune”
- “No time to die”
- “The power of the dog”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor vestuario
- Jenny Beavan, por “Cruella”
- Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, por “Cyrano”
- Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, por “Dune”
- Luis Sequeira, por “Nightmare Alley”
- Paul Tazewell, por “West Side Story”
Mejor cortometraje de animación
- “Affairs of the art”, de Joanna Quinn y Les Mills
- “Bestia”, de Hugo Covarrubias y Tevo Díaz
- “Boxballet”, de Anton Dyakov
- “Robin Robin”, de Dan Ojari y Mikey Please
- “The windshield wiper”, de Alberto Mielgo y Leo Sanchez
Mejor cortometraje
- “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run””, de Maria Brendle y Nadine Lüchinger
- “The Dress”, de Tadeusz Łysiak y Maciej Ślesicki
- “The Long Goodbye”, de Aneil Karia y Riz Ahmed
- “On My Mind”, de Martin Strange-Hansen y Kim Magnusson
- “Please Hold”, de K.D. Dávila y Levin Menekse
Mejor largometraje documental
- “Ascension”, de Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy y Nathan Truesdell
- “Attica”, de Stanley Nelson y Traci A. Curry
- “Flee”, de Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen y Charlotte De La Gournerie
- “Summer of soul”, de Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent y David Dinerstein
- “Writting with fire”, de Rintu Thomas y Sushmit Ghosh
- Mejor cortometraje documental
- “Audible”
- “Lead me home”
- “The queen of basketball”
- “Threee songs for benazir”
- “When we were bullies”
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Cruella”
- “Dune”
- “The eyes of Tammy Faye”
- House of Gucci”
Mejor diseño de producción
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The power of the dog”
- “The tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West side story”
Mejores efectos visuales
- “Dune”
- “Free guy”
- “No time to die”
- “Shamg-Chi and the legend of the ten rings”
- “Spider-Man: No way home”