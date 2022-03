Por “homosexual” abandonan a perrito

Dog called Fezco is dumped at #Albemarle #NorthCarolina shelter for being GAY🤦‍♂️

Stanly County Animal Protective Services need volunteers who can foster him.

Mounting or thrusting can be part of normal play behavior & to display social status or control.

The owners were idiots🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jR1OreejCw